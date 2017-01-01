NeoPhotonics Samples PAM4-based 400G Pluggable CFP8 Transceiver Module

NeoPhotonics has begun sampling its 400G CFP8 transceiver modules for data center interconnection and client side telecom applications.



NeoPhotonics said its 400G PAM4 (4-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation) CFP8 module, which represents the first step on the company's 400G roadmap, leverages its high speed component technologies, including its 28 Gbaud high performance and low power EMLs (Electro-absorption Modulated Lasers) as well as its high speed PIN photodiodes.



The CFP8 module relies on the company's 28 GBaud component platform, which is used in the currently deployed NeoPhotonics 100G LR4 modules and leverages NeoPhotonics continuous EML technology improvement specifically focused on lowering power consumption while assuring superior high speed performance.“We are pleased to provide our customers this 400G CFP8 module which extends our high speed product family in a manner that leverages both our proven high performance and high volume production capabilities, providing an efficient path to high density and higher speed,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We believe our 400G PAM4 CFP8 solution will fulfill imminent market needs by leveraging the superior link performance of our high performance EML lasers, while reducing power consumption through integration with technology leading CMOS PAM4 chipsets. We believe that this product firmly demonstrates our leadership position at 400G,” continued Mr. Jenks.