NeoPhotonics Debuts 28 GBaud Externally Modulated Laser

NeoPhotonics introduced a low-power consumption 28 GBaud externally modulated laser (EML) with an integrated driver, which is designed for client side 4x25 NRZ 100G, 4x50 PAM4 200G, and 8x50 PAM4 400G applications.



NeoPhotonics new 28 GBaud EML integrates a driver, which utilizes NeoPhotonics low power linear GaAs amplifier technology, with NeoPhotonics 28 GBaud EML at the chip-on-carrier, or CoC, level. The CoC assembly fits into a four channel transmitter optical sub-assembly, or Quad TOSA, designed for 100Gbps QSFP28 and CFP4 form factors, eliminating the need for a separate driver on the board. Customers can then directly link the CMOS-based CDR IC to NeoPhotonics’ 28 GBaud CMOS drivable EML, and enjoy the benefits of simplicity, low power consumption, and space savings. In PAM4 applications, the integrated linear driver makes NeoPhotonics’ new CMOS drivable 28 GBaud EML an attractive option for 200Gbps and 400Gbps applications due to the simple and direct connection to the PAM4/CDR IC.The new EML joins NeoPhotonics family of EML lasers, which are currently shipping in high volume for 100G datacenter and client side applications.