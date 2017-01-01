Mojo Networks Raises $30M for Cloud-managed WiFi

Mojo Networks closed a combination of Series E funding and debt of $30 million to support its cloud-managed WiFi.



Mojo says its cloud-managed WiFi solution is based on a radical vision for creating networks that reach new heights in performance, security, scalability, and ease-of-use.



The investment round includes previous investors Presidio Partners, Trident Capital, and Granite Ventures, who are joined by new investors North Haven Expansion Credit, a fund sponsored by Morgan Stanley Private Credit & Equity, Walden Riverwood Ventures, and Alpha Technologies.“With consolidation in the market, there is a slowdown of innovation in the industry that helps no one but the incumbents,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo. “As an independent, we have the ability to drive change -- we’re elevating enterprise WiFi through the power of the cloud and open standards with a vision for creating networks that do things never seen before.”The company is based in Mountain View, California.