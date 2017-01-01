MetaSwitch Acquires OpenCloud for Virtualized Telecom Service Layer

Metaswitch has acquired privately-held OpenCloud, which offers a virtualized service layer that is deployed within SS7 and All-IP networks to accelerate the transition of IN-based mobile voice services to IMS. Financial terms were not disclosed.



OpenCloud's Rhino Telecom Application Server (TAS) service layer is currently in use by more than 60 operators worldwide, including multi-national groups (T-Mobile, Vodafone, for example), large operators (Telkomsel – Indonesia), independent operators (Free Mobile – France) and MVNOs (AinaCom – Finland), mobile, wireline and converged operators (BT). The platform offers an extensive set of APIs and SDKs, available from partners through RhinoMarket. OpenCloud is headquartered in Cambridge UK, and has offices in New Zealand, Spain, Singapore, Indonesia and Brazil.



Metaswitch said the acquisition enables it to offer global service providers a pure-play software VoLTE solution, adding the market-leading Rhino Telecom Application Server (TAS) to its Clearwater IMS Core and Perimeta SBC.“The acquisition of OpenCloud is a key part of our portfolio expansion strategy to fully serve both mobile and converged network operators,” said Metaswitch CEO Martin Lund. “Global operators have long looked to Metaswitch for innovative communication solutions and we are now perfectly placed to ensure the rapid deployment of VoLTE today, and to quickly deliver differentiated services on the path to 5G.”“Metaswitch is the ideal strategic and cultural fit for OpenCloud and our customers,” added OpenCloud CEO Ian Clarke. “Both companies have outstanding engineering teams, a commitment to continued leadership in virtualized network functions, proven mobile service solutions and a dedication to advancing the cause of our mobile customers, worldwide.”