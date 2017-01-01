Mellanox Demos Innova IPsec 40G Ethernet Network Adapter

Mellanox Technologies announced that its Innova IPsec Network Adapter demonstrated more than three times higher throughput and more than four times better CPU utilization in crypto throughput when compared to x86 software-based server offerings.



The Innova IPsec adapter addresses the growing need for security and “encryption by default” by combining Mellanox ConnectX advanced network adapter accelerations with IPsec offload capabilities to deliver end-to-end data protection in a low profile PCIe form factor. It offers support for RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE), Ethernet stateless offload engines, Overlay Networks, etc.



“The Innova security adapter product line enables the use of secure communications in a cost effective and a performant manner,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “Whether used within an appliance such as firewall or gateway, or as an intelligent adapter that ensures data-in-motion protection, Innova IPsec adapters are the ideal solution for cloud, Web 2.0, telecommunication, high-performance compute, storage systems and other applications.”