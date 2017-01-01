Mellanox 100G Milestone: 100,000 Direct Attach Cables Shipped

Mellanox Technologies reached a significant milestone: more than 100,000 units of its Direct Attach Copper Cables (DACs) have now been shipped to serve the growing demand of hyperscale Web 2.0 and cloud 100Gb/s networks.



“Hyperscale customers are selecting Mellanox cables due to our advanced manufacturing automation technologies which enable us to achieve higher quality, lower costs and to deliver in high volume,” said Amir Prescher, senior vice president of business development and general manager of the interconnect business at Mellanox. “Copper cables are the most cost effective way to connect new 25G and 50G servers to TOR switches as they enable the entire new generation of 100Gb/s networks.”



Mellanox offers a full line of 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 Gbps copper cabling for server and storage interconnect. The two most popular options are splitter cables, which feature a 100 Gbps connector at one end for plugging into a switch port and either two 50 Gbps connectors or four 25 Gbps connectors at the other end for connecting to 25G or 50G servers. Widely used by hyperscale customers to connect servers to the top of the rack (TOR) switch, DACs have lower cost and zero power consumption when compared to optical cables and transceivers. The superior performance and low 1E-15 BER eliminates the need for FEC, which would add latency to the critical server-TOR link.