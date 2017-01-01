MegaPath Signs VeloCloud to Expand its SD-WAN

MegaPath is working with VeloCloud to extend its its SD-WAN service.



MegaPath’s SD-WAN offering includes the ability to support bi-directional priority routing, real-time application failover, packet-level application performance monitoring, true bandwidth aggregation and complete network performance visibility. These new capabilities add to MegaPath’s existing SD-WAN offering introduced in March of 2016, which delivers centralized network management and monitoring, QoS-based priority routing, session-level application performance monitoring and standard network security protocols including IPsec VPN, load balancing and failover. MegaPath SD-WAN is a fully managed service that includes full-solution design engineering, dedicated project management and a white-glove approach to implementation and support.



MegaPath said that in addition to its flexible, multi-vendor SD-WAN approach, it differentiates itself on its ability to deliver carrier-agnostic, redundant, Layer 3 WAN connections nationwide, and its portfolio of reliable business VoIP and unified communications (MegaPath One).“Businesses today cannot afford downtime. With the increasing reliance on the cloud, the cost of downtime has grown exponentially, and the need for always-on, reliable WAN connectivity has become a business imperative,” said Dan Foster, President, Business Markets, MegaPath. “VeloCloud’s industry-leading Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN strengthens MegaPath’s SD-WAN product by further addressing the business need to maximize application performance and meet the increasing bandwidth demands of our customers."http://www.megapath.com