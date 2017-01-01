MaxLinear Launches 32 Gbaud Linear Coherent TIA for 200G

MaxLinear, a major supplier of RF and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband, the connected home, data centre, metro and long-haul fibre networks and wireless infrastructure, has introduced the

MxL9105 dual-channel linear coherent transimpedance amplifier (TIA) targeting 100/200 Gbit/s DWDM coherent transmission systems.



Delivering characteristics including low input referred noise density, total harmonic distortion (THD), power dissipation and channel crosstalk with high channel bandwidth, the new MxL9105 device is designed to meet the performance requirements of next-generation intradyne coherent receiver (ICR) designs for long-haul and metro network applications.



In September 2016, MaxLinear announced its MxL9207 quad-channel lithium niobate (LiNbO3) Mach-Zehnder (MZ) modulator driver for next-generation 100 Gbit/s optical DWDM coherent systems. Offering support for DP-QPSK/BPSK coherent designs for ultra-long-haul applications, the device provides a per-channel data rate of 32 Gbaud with low jitter and low power dissipation.

MaxLinear's MxL9105, which is now sampling, is a dual-channel TIA supporting a per-channel data rate of 32 Gbaud, while programmable channel bandwidth capability allows receiver sensitivity to be optimised with photo detectors (PDs) from a range of manufacturers. In addition, low input referred noise density and low power consumption make the solution suitable for a range of 32 Gbaud ICR module designs, including type 1 and 2 and the latest micro-ICR modules.The MxL9105 also supports low differential output swings required for next-generation low-power coherent DSPs, while high transimpedance gain makes it suitable for metro network applications where high signal loss may be experienced due to the prevalence of older fibre and multiple interconnects.The pin-out assignment and functionality provided by the MxL9105 are compatible with legacy 32 Gbaud coherent TIAs to help reduce the need for re-design and re-qualification by customers.