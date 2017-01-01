Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Juniper's Pradeep Sindhu Turns Focus to Fungible

Wednesday, February 08, 2017  , , ,  No comments

Pradeep Sindhu, founder and CTO of Juniper Networks, announced that he is turning his focus to Fungible, a start-up that he co-founded last year to pursue new opportunities in data centers.

Fungible, which is based in Santa Clara, California, has raised $32.5 million in Series A funding co-led by Mayfield, Walden Riverwood Ventures (WRV), and Battery Ventures, with participation from Juniper Networks.


Sindhu will retain the title of Chief Scientist at Juniper.

https://forums.juniper.net/t5/The-New-Network/A-Message-from-Juniper-Networks-Founder-Pradeep-Sindhu/ba-p/303614
http://www.fungible.com/

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also



 