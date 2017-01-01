Intel’s $7 Billion Fab 42 Targets 7nm Manufacturing

Intel announced plans to invest more than $7 billion to complete Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona.



Fab 42 is expected to be the most advanced semiconductor factory in the world with its targeted 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process within the next 3 to 4 years.



“Intel’s business continues to grow and investment in manufacturing capacity and R&D ensures that the pace of Moore’s law continues to march on, fueling technology innovations the world loves and depends on,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel's CEO. “This factory will help the U.S. maintain its position as the global leader in the semiconductor industry.”http://www.intel.com