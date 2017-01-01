Intel Sends Swarm of 300 Shooting Star Drones to Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl Halftime Show, three hundred Intel Shooting Star drones performed a choreographed aerial show. The sequence, which was pre-recorded, was the first time drones were used to complement an entertainment act at this scale.



All 300 drones were be controlled by one computer and one drone pilot. The FAA granted special permission for the fleet to fly up to 700 feet. Intel also received an additional special waiver to fly

the drones in the more restrictive class B airspace.



Intel said its software automated "the animation creation process by using a reference image, quickly calculating the number of drones needed, determining where drones should be placed, and formulating the fastest path to create the image in the sky.



https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-drones-light-lady-gaga-performance-pepsi-zero-sugar-super-bowl-li-halftime/





