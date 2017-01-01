Intel Previews Cyclone FPGAs

Intel introduced its Cyclone 10 family of field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) aimed at automotive, industrial automation, pro audio visual and vision systems applications.



The company said the new Cyclone 10 GX is unique among other low-cost FPGAs as it can support 10G transceivers and hard floating point DSP (digital signal processing). It offers 2-times the performance increase over the previous generation of Cyclone. The architectural innovation in the implementation of IEEE 754 single-precision hardened floating-point DSP blocks can enable processing rates up to 134 GFLOPs (giga floating-point operations per second). This is important for engineers needing higher performance using the FPGA for applications such as motion or motor control systems.



The Cyclone 10 FPGA family will be available in the second half of 2017, along with evaluation kits and boards, and the latest version of Quartus, the Intel FPGA programming software.



Intel completed its acquisition of Altera in January 2016.