Infomart: Expanding & Improving Carrier-Neutral Colocation





Infomart Data Centers is a rapidly growing builder, operator and owner of carrier-neutral, wholesale data centers, with locations in Dallas, Portland (Oregon), Silicon Valley and Ashburn (Virginia).



In this video, Scott Mitchell, Senior VP of Sales at Infomart, gives us an update on the company's progress, including its cutting- edge work with LinkedIn.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



https://youtu.be/16L_mgHOOyU







