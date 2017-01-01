Infomart Data Centers is a rapidly growing builder, operator and owner of carrier-neutral, wholesale data centers, with locations in Dallas, Portland (Oregon), Silicon Valley and Ashburn (Virginia).
In this video, Scott Mitchell, Senior VP of Sales at Infomart, gives us an update on the company's progress, including its cutting- edge work with LinkedIn.
Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
https://youtu.be/16L_mgHOOyU
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Infomart: Expanding & Improving Carrier-Neutral Colocation
