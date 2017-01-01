Infinera Intros Open Mobile Transport for 5G

Infinera introduced a new range of flexponders for mobile fronthaul and a new EMXP Access Unit for mobile backhaul to extend the capabilities of its XTM Series-based solutions for future 5G networks. The solutions are designed for multiple future fronthaul scenarios requiring dramatically higher capacity and significantly lower-latency for 5G mobile transport.



Infinera said its new Mobile Fronthaul and Backhaul Solutions offer the low latency and highly accurate synchronization for 5G applications, such as autonomous vehicles. The solutions are reconfigurable in software and include hardened and non-hardened platform options to support different deployment environments. They are also fully programmable via software-defined network (SDN) controllers and orchestrators, and able to support any 5G radio solution.



Announcement highlights:





Infinera 5G-ready Mobile Fronthaul Solution. Adding a new range of flexponders for mobile fronthaul provides mobile operators with deployment flexibility via rack-mounted unit, hardened access unit and hardened clamshell options. Mobile operators also benefit from functional flexibility in which all units are fully reconfigurable to operate as transponders, as muxponders, or in hybrid mode, a level of flexibility that Infinera believes is unique to the industry. The flexponders enable service flexibility with support for Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI) and Open Base Station Architecture Initiative (OBSAI) mobile fronthaul protocols and Ethernet in both 4G and 5G environments. The flexponder features are coupled with the high-performance capabilities required for mobile fronthaul, such as low latency, superior synchronization and new fronthaul-specific capabilities including real-time delay compensation that enables better support for RAN in fiber protection scenarios.

“The mobile industry is on the cusp of a step change to 5G. While the radio network needs to radically transform to the new 5G infrastructure and services, the underlying transport network requires a seamless evolution that protects operator investments now,” said Sten Nordell, CTO Metro Business Group at Infinera. “One key aspect to this is the ability to support future 5G mid-haul and cross-haul architectures in a truly open transport environment without lock-in to the radio vendor. We are already working with key players in the industry to allow pre-5G networks to be tested against high-performance transport networks and will demonstrate this at Mobile World Congress.”http://www.infinera.com