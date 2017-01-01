HPE Acquires Niara for User and Entity Behavioral Analytics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has acquired Niara, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California that specializes in the emerging User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) security market segment. The technology seeks to identify next-generation security threats that have penetrated traditional firewalls and other perimeter systems.Financial terms were not disclosed.







After an incident is discovered by Niara, a ClearPass network access policy can be automatically triggered to isolate or disconnect the user or device from the network to prevent access to sensitive information such as credit cards or other customer and corporate information.Niara will operate within HPE Aruba to enhance the company’s ClearPass network security portfolio for wired and wireless network infrastructure. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.“With this transaction, we are continuing to innovate at the Intelligent Edge with software-defined solutions to better protect our customers’ business and IoT data,” said Keerti Melkote, Senior Vice President and General Manager, HPE Aruba. “With over 20 billion IoT devices expected to be connected to networks by 2020, security is the number one concern for our customers. Combining Niara’s next-generation behavior analytics software with Aruba’s ClearPass network security portfolio will deliver the industry’s most complete visibility and attack detection system.”