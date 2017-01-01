GSMA Predicts Fast Growth for Low-Power Wide Area Networks

GSMA is predicting that by 2022 low-power WAN (LPWA) connections will exceed 2G, 3G and 4G, as a leading technology Things (IoT) connection.



The finding is based on Machina Research's latest analysis shows that the number of connections will reach 1.4 billion.



The GSMA said these figures underscore how the industry is coordinating to facilitate standardization of low-power wide area network complementary technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M to accelerate this market.



GSMA's Alexandra Sinclair, said: "GSMA's mobile Internet of Things program in just nine months to establish a low-power wide area network market standards, the standards will be in the technology's growth, development and popularization play a decisive Role. "At present, there are several mobile operators around the world who are piloting a mobile Internet of Things initiative, and this year we will see a number of commercial applications in a range of areas that will provide complete connectivity and services for billions of new devices . "



"Clearly, low-power WAN technology will transform the Internet of Things and provide both immediate connectivity and long battery life," said Jim Morrish, founder and principal of research at Machina Research. "These qualities enable low-power wide area networking "The extensive use of low-power WANs will spur the entire ecosystem of things to support new use cases, improve the maturity and coverage of many existing use cases, and accelerate universal adoption," he added.



