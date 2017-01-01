Gigamon Brings Enhanced Visibility into Encrypted Data-in-Motion

Gigamon added new inline capabilities to its GigaSECURE SSL/TLS Decryption solution for addressing use cases such as monitoring accesses to Internet-based services for risk/compliance violations, detecting malicious activities such as command and control (C&C) communications, decrypting TLS sessions that use modern cipher suites and above all, creating an efficient framework to manage encrypted traffic at scale.



The Gigamon SSL Decryption solution now offers a new GigaSMART traffic intelligence application that supports both inline and out-of-band decryption. The new set of supported ciphers include Diffie-Hellman (DH), Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral (DHE), Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) and Elliptic Curve, and operates in networks that range from 1Gb to 100Gb.



Gigamon said its new SSL Decryption solution automatically identifies all SSL/TLS traffic across any port or application by establishing a “decrypt once and feed to multiple tools” design for improved scale and resiliency. A key enabler of this solution is an advanced set of traffic selection and distribution capabilities in the Gigamon Visibility Platform that simplifies deployment of SSL decryption at scale. Furthermore, advanced policies enable traffic filtering and selective decryption based on URL categorization using the market-leading Webroot BrightCloud® Web Classification Service, domain names, and whitelist/blacklist policies, in order to meet data privacy and compliance requirements.



“Inline SSL decryption represents a strategic technology evolution that further expands the benefits of the Gigamon Security Delivery Platform,” said Ananda Rajagopal, vice president of products at Gigamon. “By offering SSL decryption as a service in the Security Delivery Platform complemented by strong policy enforcement, organizations can create a centralized ‘decryption zone’, enabling them to more easily see and manage their growing SSL/TLS traffic volumes, while enabling their security tools with newfound visibility into formerly encrypted traffic and threats.”



