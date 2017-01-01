FCC Ends Investigation into Mobile Free Data Programs

The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau has ended its investigation into wireless carriers' free data offerings.



FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued the following statement: “Today, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau is closing its investigation into wireless carriers' free-data offerings. These free-data plans have proven to be popular among consumers, particularly low-income Americans, and have enhanced competition in the wireless marketplace. Going forward, the Federal Communications Commission will not focus on denying Americans free data. Instead, we will concentrate on expanding broadband deployment and encouraging innovative service offerings.”



