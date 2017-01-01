Thursday, February 2, 2017

Facebook Passes 1.2 Billion Daily Active Users, up 18% YoY

Facebook is now serving over 1.227 billion daily active users, up from 1.038 billion DAUs a year earlier.

Some other metrics:

  • Mobile DAUs – Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for December 2016, an increase of 23% yearover
    -year.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 1.86 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Mobile MAUs – Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-overyear.
  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2016 were $4.49 billion, up from $2.25 billion for 2015.


 http://www.facebook.com

