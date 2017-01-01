Facebook Passes 1.2 Billion Daily Active Users, up 18% YoY

Facebook is now serving over 1.227 billion daily active users, up from 1.038 billion DAUs a year earlier.
Some other metrics:
- Mobile DAUs – Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for December 2016, an increase of 23% yearover
- Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 1.86 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
- Mobile MAUs – Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-overyear.
- Capital expenditures for the full year 2016 were $4.49 billion, up from $2.25 billion for 2015.
http://www.facebook.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment