Ericsson Demos 1.2Gbps LTE in Greece with COSMOTE

Ericsson, in partnership with COSMOTE, the unified communications brand of Greece's OTE Group, demonstrated download speeds up to 1.2Gbps in an LTE network.



The demonstration, which took place at COSMOTE mobile network in Greece, used Ericsson’s radio solutions. The downlink speeds were achieved by aggregating three carriers with total 60 MHz of spectrum (3x20MHz), with 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM, delivered to a Cobham Aeroflex TM500 mobile device.



George Pappas, Head of Ericsson in Greece, says: “The latest Ericsson Mobility Report forecasts 4.6 billion LTE subscriptions globally by the end of 2022. Technologies such as 256QAM downlink and carrier aggregation are essential for delivering high-quality LTE experiences to subscribers in Greece and other markets around the world, and our demonstration with Cosmote showcases Ericsson’s technology leadership in these critical areas.”



