Ericsson Builds its 5G Portfolio

Ericsson is introducing a 5G platform comprising the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, together with digital support systems, transformation services and security for mobile operators seeking to be first movers in their markets.



"With this launch, we introduce our 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing our customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers. It is an important milestone enabling operators to continue their evolution journey to 5G," says Arun Bansal, Head of Business Unit Network Products at Ericsson.



Ericsson's first 5G Core System advances the concept of network slices, which allows an operator to provide dedicated virtual networks with functionality specific to the service or customer over a common network.





Federated network slices for 5G roaming extends this concept to a visited network. This technology will make it possible for an operator to provide a network service globally, ensuring enterprises do not need individual agreements with different operators for a global service experience.

Network slice management to automate the setup of service connections and to secure service quality, to save costs and to gain fast time to service.

5G policy and user data for network slices to ensure users get the right service quality and have data integrity.

Distributed cloud to facilitate short latency applications, such as real-time face recognition, by moving applications and workloads closer to the access. In addition, the 5G-enabled packet core will allow full separation of control and user data, as well as unprecedented capacity and user data rates.

5G transformation services to ensure the migration of the network and operation from legacy to 5G core, virtualized and based on an automated operational model.

In radio and transport, Ericsson is introducing mid-band and high-band 5G New Radio (NR) Radios to the world's first 5G NR radio that the company launched last year.Ericsson noted that it plans to be the first to support the new standardized 5G fronthaul interface (called eCPRI).In addition, Ericsson also introduces optimized transport solutions, including a MINI-LINK enabling speed of 10Gbps and new rail-mounted fronthaul and router products, enabling zero footprint.