Equinix Acquires IO UK's Data Center

Equinix has IO UK's data center operating business in Slough, United Kingdom for an undisclosed sum. The facility is in its development phase. For the period to December 31, 2015, which is the last fully reported financial period, IO UK generated revenues of approximately $1.4 million.



Equinix plans to rename the data center LD10. The facility will add approximately 350 cabinets of sold capacity and a total colocation space of approximately 3,340 cabs once the facility is completely built out. It is in close proximity to Equinix's existing Slough data center campus and will be tethered to the other data centers (LD4, LD5, LD6), enabling customers to easily interconnect with one another across business ecosystems for maximum collaboration across digital supply chains. The Slough campus also offers low-latency connectivity to key markets from London such as 30 milliseconds to New York and 4 milliseconds to Frankfurt.



"London remains a global economic engine, with leading enterprises and cloud service providers making it a primary hub for IT infrastructure. Adding additional interconnection and capacity in this market enables local and international customers to leverage Platform Equinix to meet their changing business needs – whether that is to connect to networks, clouds, or financial markets – Equinix is the place to be," stated Eric Schwartz, president, EMEA, Equinix.



