DragonWave's Harmony Packet Microwave Radio Selected by Italy's Fidoka

Fidoka Srl, an Italian wireless Internet service provider (WISP), has selected DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced radios for a network upgrade.



Harmony Enhanced is a compact, all-outdoor radio boasting the industry's leading system gain, highest spectral efficiency and increased capacity that is enabled through 112 MHz channel support, Bandwidth Accelerator+, 4096QAM, and MIMO upgradability. The Harmony Enhanced can deliver >2 Gbps in a single radio, with scalability via MIMO to 4 Gbps in a single channel. Bandwidth Accelerator+ provides >2 times throughput improvements with the inclusion of header optimization and the industry’s only bulk compression working in tandem.



DragonWave said its Harmony Enhanced packet microwave radios, with up to 4Gbps of capacity and GaN technology that increases reach by >30%, continues to gain ground with a growing list of operators around the world in need of a fiber-equivalent solutions for rural deployments that require longer links.



“In pursuing our network upgrade to increase our regional footprint, but also to meet the increasing capacity demands of our existing customers, we conducted competitive analysis to find the most efficient and cost-effective, fiber-equivalent solution that served our business goals,” said Francesco Maria Compagnucci member of Research and Technical Development team at Fìdoka Srl. “The technological aspects inherent in the Harmony Enhanced enable a network architecture like no other product we tested, making it the logical choice for Fidoka as we continue to provide exceptional service our customers have come to expect.”



