Diamanti Releases its Hyper-Converged Container Platform, Raises $18M

Diamanti (previously Datawise.io), a start-up based in San Jose, California, announced general availability of its Diamanti D10 hyper-converged container platform.



Diamanti said its platform enables enterprise IT organizations to deploy Docker containers in seconds with guaranteed service levels at a fraction of the cost of traditional data center infrastructure. The Diamanti D10 appliance ships pre-integrated with all of the container software, compute, networking and storage resources necessary to optimally deploy and operate high-performance containerized applications at production scale. Diamanti’s network and storage API contributions to popular Kubernetes open-source container orchestration software automate the container deployment process across all infrastructure resources, enabling production deployment in seconds versus days and weeks of manual approaches.



The company also announced the close of an $18 million Series B funding round to drive growth across product development, support, sales, and marketing, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $30 million. New investor Northgate Capital led the round, with additional investments from CRV, DFJ, Translink, and GSR Ventures.



“Modern enterprise container adopters are targeting data intensive applications,” said Jeff Chou, Diamanti CEO and co-founder. “Enterprises are delivering large-scale digital services in private and public clouds built around Docker containers faster than ever. These data-driven applications include real-time data pipelines and analytics that can overwhelm existing infrastructure built for monolithic virtualized applications. Serving this new class of agile digital services requires an operational model that brings predictable network and storage I/O service levels to workloads including Cassandra, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across multiple environments as customers adopt varying hybrid cloud models.”



https://www.diamanti.com/



