Deutsche Telekom Launches Security Business Unit

Deutsche Telekom launched a new Telekom Security business unit with a goal of double digit growth in cyber security services.



Anette Bronder, Director of the T-Systems Digital Division, will now take on the additional role of Director of Telekom Security. Dirk Backofen will manage the new division operationally.



“No business today can afford to offer solutions and not factor in security. We are a pioneer here with Telekom Security working shoulder to shoulder with the Digital Division. We continue to offer the main pillars of digitization with solutions for the Internet of Things and for the cloud – along with compatible security solutions. Everything from a single source,” said Anette Bronder, Director of T-Systems, Digital Division and Telekom Security at an event in front of some 1,200 Telekom Security employees.



https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/telekom-wants-to-grow-faster-than-the-market-in-security-484876



