Dell'Oro: Cloud Data Centers Drive Toward 400G by 2019

Cloud Data Centers are forecast to drive the transition toward 400 Gbps by 2019, according to a newly published report from Dell'Oro Group.



“Cloud Service Providers (SP) are entering an expansion and mega-upgrade cycle driven by increased capacity demand and aging infrastructure,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “We anticipate at least two major product cycles by 2021. The first cycle will ramp this year and will be driven by 25 GE SERDES technology, mainly using Broadcom’s Tomahawk-based silicon. The second cycle will start in 2018 – 2019, driven mainly by 50 GE SERDES technology,” Boujelbene explained.



Highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year Forecast Report:





The overall Ethernet Switch – Data Center market is expected to reach over $14 B by 2021.

Data Center switching deployment scenarios are expanding to more areas, such as Data Center Interconnect.

Disaggregation of the switch hardware and switch operating system will spread significantly beyond white box systems over the forecast period.

Apart from Google, all major Cloud SPs are asking for 400 Gbps. We anticipate that 400 Gbps will become the next major speed after 100 Gbps, provided availability of 400 Gbps optics.