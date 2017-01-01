cPacket Supports Distributed Wire-speed Monitoring and Analytics at 100G

cPacket Networks, a provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and analytics solutions, announced a new network monitoring solution that provides wire-speed network monitoring at 100 Gbit/s under any traffic condition.



The new cPacket Cx4100 solution is claimed to be the first to monitor the network at the wire, almost eliminating the risk of false positives or negatives and dropped packets, issues that can affect legacy systems such as packet brokers and packet capture NICs, which require backhauling of network traffic for analysis. The solution features cPacket's distributed architecture design, which enables monitoring to multiple points throughout the network.



The Cx4100 solution is designed to support monitoring for compliance, capacity planning and troubleshooting on high-speed networks and allows network engineers to monitor 100 Gbit/s links with millisecond resolution to enable capacity planning and provide wire-speed packet KPIs, as well as address regulatory monitoring requirements. The Cx4100 also allows scalable capture of selected packets to help speed troubleshooting and time-to-resolution.



cPacket's new Cx4100 solution also features:



1. High-performance spike detection (millisecond speeds at up to a thousand feeds) at 100 Gbit/s through hardware analytics.



2. Four 100 Gbit/s interfaces, with all interfaces supporting monitoring at wire-speed.



3. Nanosecond-precision timestamping, a key requirement for regulated environments.



4. Automated load balancing at rates from 100 Gbit/s down to 10 Gbit/s.



The Cx4100 is the latest member of cPacket's Integrated Monitoring Fabric, which includes cStor forensic storage for online storage and analytics; and includes the SPIFEE management dashboard providing a unified view for monitoring and managing 1 Gbit/s to 100 Gbit/s networks. The Cx4100 additionally incorporates RESTful APIs to facilitate integration with third-party automation solutions.



Separately, cPacket announced a next-generation NPM platform targeting 40 and 100 Gbit/s networks for monitoring and reporting network and application-related issues at wire-speed with nanosecond timestamping and millisecond accuracy. The solution can scale from 1 up to 100 Gbit/s and provides multi-hop analysis for multiple KPIs within the same context or a single KPI within multiple contexts.



https://www.cpacket.com/