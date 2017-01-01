Coriant Expands Open Line System Offering with 7300 OLS for Long Haul, DCI Applications

Coriant, a supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical and DCI solutions, has introduced the new 7300 Open Line System (OLS) solution designed for long haul and data centre interconnect (DCI) applications.



Optimised for deployment with open DCI transponder solutions such as the Coriant Groove G30 Platform, the new 7300 OLS is designed to deliver superior reach performance and stability for long haul open line system applications to address the growing demand for high-capacity connectivity between geographically-dispersed data centre sites.



The new 7300 OLS solution, which is currently in customer trials, leverages the advanced optical layer performance capabilities of the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport platform while extending support for core data centre equipment practices such as front-to-back airflow and AC power.



In addition to a compact, custom-built shelf design that helps to maximize space utilisation and power efficiency, the 7300 OLS supports simplified management and control in third-party, SDN/NFV-managed networking environments via support for software defined networking (SDN) integration enabled by the Coriant Transcend SDN transport controller.



The 7300 OLS solution additionally features a portfolio of amplifiers designed to deliver optimum capacity and reach performance over fibre with varied optical impairments and optical link control to enable high engineering margins. Coriant optical link control can also serve to mitigate the affects of degrading fibre quality or sub-optimal fibre types, environmental interference and other service-impacting transmission issues.



Coriant noted that the new solution also expands its portfolio of SDN-enabled open line systems that includes the hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport platform and Groove G30 platform, including the recently introduced Groove OLS for metro applications.



Coriant will be showcasing the new 7300 OLS solution, together with its portfolio of SDN-enabled smart router and packet optical transport products at Mobile World Congress 2017.