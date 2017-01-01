Colt Deploys Ciena's 6500

Ciena announced that Colt Technology Services is deploying its packet-optical technology to support growth across a number of key European markets including London, Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam as well as improving intercontinental connections into Asia including Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore.



Colt provides high-bandwidth network and communications services for enterprises and wholesale businesses across Europe, Asia and North America. It delivers a range of data connectivity products, voice solutions and secure network services for global financial markets, and enables connectivity to over 700 data centres around the globe with more than 24,500 on-net buildings and growing.



The deployment includes Ciena’s 6500 platform for delivering ultra-high bandwidth services for enterprise and data centre interconnect (DCI) applications across Europe. Additionally, it supports new customer benefits for business continuity, digital transformation and wholesale terrestrial needs.



“Demand for high-bandwidth services is increasing daily, and service providers need flexible, scalable and programmable optical solutions to stay ahead of the curve and reach a broader base of customers. Ciena’s industry-leading packet optical solutions give operators like Colt a network that provides increased capacity for a range of needs including Ethernet, DCI and cloud computing services,” stated Joe Marsella, CTO, EMEA, Ciena.



