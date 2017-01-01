Cisco Umbrella Promises Secure Internet Gateway in the Cloud

Cisco launched a secure internet gateway (SIG) in the cloud to address the new enterprise security challenges of today’s mobile, cloud-era.





Cisco Umbrella is a cloud-delivered security platform that provides a first line of defense to protect employees both on and off the corporate network. Cisco said its Umbrella stops current and emergent threats over all ports and protocols. It blocks access to malicious domains, URLs, IPs, and files before a connection is ever established or a file downloaded. As a cloud solution, there is no hardware to install and software updates are automatic.Highlights of Cisco Umbrella:"Mobility has changed the enterprise network. The cloud has changed applications – their development and delivery – and how we think about, access and store data. Traditional security tools that require employees to work from an office, log in to the corporate network, and use corporate-managed devices or corporate-owned applications are no longer sufficient. Our secure internet gateway, Cisco Umbrella, can protect today’s enterprise and beyond as mobility increases and new cloud services are adopted. It provides the most comprehensive visibility and enforcement for internet traffic, and together with Cloudlock, Cisco’s Cloud Access Security Broker, it enables discovery and control for SaaS apps, both on and off the corporate network," stated David Ulevitch, Vice President, General Manager, Security Business Group, Cisco Systems