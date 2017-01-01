Cisco to Automate NTT DOCOMO’s Network Device Provisioning

Cisco is supplying its Network Services Orchestrator to help NTT DOCOMO carry out network device provisioning and transform its service lifecycle.



Cisco noted that DOCOMO deployed a network functions virtualization (NFV) system last year, but due to the complexity and time-consuming operations with network device provisioning, it has taken the initiative to fully improve its business efficiency by applying “automation” to various operations.



The Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) software platform will help DOCOMO realize a series of new benefits, including:





Cut service activation times from days to hours

Create, modify, and remove services in real time

Automate its service lifecycle and reduce manual configuration steps by up to 90 percent

Easily bundle multiple network services fast, and help ensure them in real time

Manage network changes, modify services, and reconfigure devices while in live production

“By converting existing manual construction workflow into automated operation with the Cisco NSO implementation, we aim to lower our overall network device provisioning operations and time drastically, and achieve smooth transition to commercialized network operation by reducing configuration error,” said Dr. Atsushi Murase, director, executive general manager of Solution Service Division, DOCOMO Technology, Inc. “This will enable us to simplify network operations while gaining improved efficiency to respond to operational requirements to provide high quality and reliable services to our customers.”