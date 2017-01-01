Cisco Intros Security Architecture for Mobile Operators

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Cisco is introducing its Security Architecture for Mobile Service Providers, promising multi-layered protection across the network, the endpoint (device) and the cloud.



Network Security: To help service providers protect their mobile backhaul from attacks against the core network, Cisco introduces its next generation of highly scalable, physical and virtual Security Gateway (SecGW) solutions, supported by the Firepower 9300 and Firepower 4100 Series firewall appliances, ASR 900 Series routers and Adaptive Security Virtual Appliance (ASAv).

Device Security: Cisco security on the device enables enterprises and service providers to extend visibility and device-level protection to offer the most robust mobile device platform for the enterprise.

Cisco and Samsung will deliver endpoint visibility and data intelligence to business customers via Samsung Knox, Cisco AnyConnect and Cisco Stealthwatch solutions.

Cloud Security: Service providers can now deliver new revenue streams by offering their customers new managed security services from their own managed cloud, or Cisco-managed cloud environments.





In addition, the company is introducing ‘Cisco Umbrella for Service Providers’, a new cloud-delivered security platform. Specifically, Cisco is introducing new integration of its Cisco Umbrella security service, with the Cisco Evolved Packet Core (EPC), available to run on the Cisco Ultra Services Platform or Cisco ASR 5500 Series routers to deliver a more secure Internet experience to any mobile device.“Security is the business enabler for mobile service providers to confidently move forward with network transformation, virtualization and pave a path towards 5G,” said Gee Rittenhouse, senior vice president, Engineering, Security Business Group. “We are focused on helping our customers see more, protect better, and respond faster with robust security to fill in the gaps and appreciate all the new opportunities that come with network expansion, without the added risk.”