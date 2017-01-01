Cisco Expands its DNA to enable Branch Network Virtualisation

Cisco has announced the introduction of new technologies designed to allow customers to virtualise and secure their networks leveraging its Digital Network Architecture (DNA).





Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), which provides greater visibility and control of users and devices on the network, with the ability to define 'Defon' policy sets that allow customers to escalate their response to prolific threats.

Cisco TrustSec, enabling software-defined segmentation for isolation of attacks and to restrict the movement of threats in the network, offering integration with Cisco ACI, and claimed to make security policy changes 98% faster than traditional methods and an 80% reduction in operational efforts.

Integrating network virtualisation and security functionality, Cisco is enhancing DNA with a new hardware platform and virtual network services that allow virtualisation to be extended to branch locations, as well as to customers' network perimeter and colocation centres. Cisco is also enabling software-defined segmentation across the entire network, from the network to the endpoint to the cloud, with full application visibility.Utilising Cisco DNA, organisations are now able to extend network services such as routing and security to a diverse set of platforms across branch, campus and colocation sites and the public cloud.Cisco is expanding its network virtualisation solutions portfolio in two key areas:1. The Enterprise NFV platform, which increases flexibility for remote locations by virtualising the branch network, specifically with the Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS 5400 Series), allowing network services such as routing, security and WAN optimisation to be extended to branch locations.2. Virtualising the network perimeter via the Cisco Secure Agile Exchange solution that virtualises the network perimeter and extends it to colocation centres, allowing organizations to dynamically connect customers, employees and partners using on-demand, virtualised network services.In addition, Cisco is also introducing new security features including:Cisco also cited the results of a study conducted by research firm IDC into the adoption of digital-ready networks. Key findings include: over the next two years, 45% of organisations expect to achieve digital-ready network capabilities, three times the current adoption rate; companies that have invested in modern network capabilities are experiencing 2-3 times the rate of growth in revenue, customer retention and profit.To help customers transition to digital-ready networks, Cisco is also introducing a series of new tools and services including network assessment tools and new DNA advisory services to help enterprises formulate a digital strategy.