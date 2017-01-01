Cisco Advances its Tetration Analytics

Cisco announced new capabilities for its Tetration Analytics framework including automated policy enforcement derived from its deep inspection of packet traffic.



Cisco Tetration Analytics, which was first unveiled in June 2016, gathers telemetry data from the ASICs on-board Cisco Nexus 9000 switches and/or from low-overhead software sensors in servers. It then applies machine learning techniques using analytics software running on Cisco UCS C220 servers to addresses critical data center operations such as policy compliance, application forensics, and whitelist security. REST APIs are used to drive a WebGUI. Tetration provides actionable results dynamically based on behavior analysis of billions of flows, processes, and workload characteristics.



Micro-Segmentation



Cisco’s latest software for Tetration Analytics now provides consistent security policy enforcement applied holistically across each application.



Cisco said policy can be enforced regardless of where the application resides: virtual, bare metal, physical servers, or in private or public clouds, across any vendor’s infrastructure. This new enforcement model binds policies to workload characteristics and behaviors while ensuring that the policy stays intact even as the workload moves.



Cisco is also delivering two new deployment models for Tetration Analytics. In addition to the original large scale platform, Cisco now offers a new smaller-scale platform, Tetration-M, suitable for deployments up to 1,000 workloads. Cisco is also introducing a new cloud appliance with software deployed in the public cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tetration Cloud – also suitable for deployments up to 1000 workloads. Regardless of the deployment model, Tetration can monitor workloads in private as well as public clouds.



