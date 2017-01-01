Monday, February 13, 2017

CipherCloud Adds Mobile App for its CASB

CipherCloud, which offers a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), released a new mobile app that extends customer-controlled encryption to devices downloading sensitive data and files from cloud applications.

Key features of the solution include:

  • Seamless access to encrypted data for authorized users, on any iOS, Android, Mac or Windows device
  • Multi-cloud support for all major collaboration apps including Salesforce, Office 365, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive and many other cloud applications
  • Policy-based AES encryption of selective fields and files containing sensitive information
  • Customer controlled encryption keys supporting on-premises, cloud and hybrid models
  • Adaptive policy controls and conditional encryption based on users, groups, content, location and context
  • Real-time policy enforcement and key revocation for lost or stolen devices
  • Support for internal and external collaborators, including partners, vendors, suppliers and customer
  • Seamless integration with entire CipherCloud platform providing visibility, data protection and governance across a wide range of public and private cloud applications


 http://www.ciphercloud.com

