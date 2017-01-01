Ciena's Blue Planet Software Integrates Mgt and Planning

Ciena introduced its Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP), a new software that unifies network and service management and planning. It provides real-time software control and advanced visualization across Ciena’s packet and packet optical portfolios.



Some highlights of Blue Planet MCP:





Built on Blue Planet’s extensible micro-services-based architecture

Offers open interfaces for more programmable, IT-centric operations

By providing automated, multi-layer service provisioning and performance monitoring via a single interface, Blue Planet MCP improves service assurance and gives operators end-to-end control of network services.

It also provides multi-layer network management, making it possible for Ciena customers to rapidly deploy new services and increase revenue opportunities.

Integrates management and planning in a single web-based client interface that provides advanced visualization to help network operators better understand inter-functional relationships between network elements, multiple network layers, and the services that are running across them. This greatly improves communication and coordination across departments.

Offers open APIs that allow for quick integration with current and planned business and operations support systems (B/OSS), software-defined orchestration and network function virtualization (NFV) systems. Its elastic scalability and modular micro-services capabilities can also support operators’ internal DevOps teams that want to extend the solution and introduce additional use cases or applications.

Blue Planet MCP software will also be accessible to customers, third party developers, and partners through the Ciena Emulation Cloud, which allows open testing of Blue Planet MCP’s REST API interfaces to third party network components, and rapid solution integration.

Blue Planet MCP will work alongside Ciena’s existing OneControl Network Management platform, as needed, and be generally available in June 2017 for specific applications.

“Blue Planet MCP is a strategic shift from traditional monolithic network management software. Our customers are thirsty for a unifying operations solution that can bring all elements together from a network and service management perspective in order to deliver an exceptional user experience. Now with an offering that combines an easy-to-use web-based interface with field-proven Ciena platforms we advance our unique position to help operators prepare for today’s complex and evolving networks,” stated Nirav Modi, Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet, Ciena.http://www.ciena.com