Barefoot Networks Appoints Craig Barratt as CEO

Barefoot Networks, a start-up developing next gen Ethernet switching silicon, named Craig Barratt as President and Chief Executive Officer. Barratt joins Barefoot from Alphabet and Google, where he was Senior Vice President at Google and Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet’s Access business, which includes the Google Fiber broadband internet service.



Prior to Google, he served as President of Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. following the acquisition of Atheros Communications by Qualcomm. From 2003, he was President and CEO of Atheros. He led the company through its 2004 IPO and growth to more than $900 million in revenue in 2010 and the $3.6 billion acquisition by Qualcomm in 2011.“We’re fortunate to have attracted an executive of Craig’s extraordinary pedigree to guide Barefoot’s growth,” said Nick McKeown, Chief Scientist, Chairman and Co-Founder at Barefoot. “At Atheros, Qualcomm and Google, Craig built businesses of great and lasting value, and executed impressively to accelerate growth and diversification. With interest growing quickly in Barefoot’s programmable switches, Craig will help us build on our strong lead in transforming how networks are built.”