Australia's nbn Reports Service Available to 3.8m premises, up 129% yr/yr, 1.6m Customers Connected

Australia's nbn has released financial results for the six months to December 31, 2016, noting strong performance in terms of key metrics and affirming that it is on target to reach the half-way point for its network roll-out by mid-2017 and its goal of completing the network by 2020.



Highlights for the six-month period ended December 31, 2016 include:1. The number of premises able to order nbn service reached 3.8 million, up 129% compared with the prior year six-month period.2. The number of homes and businesses with an active service on the nbn network increased to 1.6 million, up 125% year on year.3. FTTN deployments enabled the higher rate of network build, with currently more than 1 million FTTN premises ready for service.4. Revenue for the half-year totalled A$403 million (approximately $310 million), up 146% versus the first half of fiscal year 2016.5. ARPU for the period remained stable at A$43, flat year on year.nbn noted that in December 2016 the weekly run rate for new premises made ready for service rose to approximately 48,000 on a 12-week rolling average basis; for December 2015, the equivalent figure was 21,000 premises.In terms of customer connections, the December 2016 weekly run rate reached approximately 20,000, roughly double that of the prior year period. In addition, by the end of January 2017 the weekly run rate for new connections had increased to 28,000.nbn cited further key achievements for the half-year period including the launch of the second Sky Muster satellite into orbit and an increased focus on implementing advanced fibre-to-the-kerb technology in its network mix.Commenting on the results, nbn CEO Bill Morrow, said:- "Now, 80% of the country is either in design, in construction or already able to order a service… the company is on track to reach the half-way point of the rollout this year… nbn is refining processes with retailers to ensure ordering and installing a service on the nbn network can be completed more efficiently".- "Already more end users are purchasing plans from retailers based on the 100 Mbit/s wholesale speed tier… nbn experienced the greatest incremental growth in this speed tier in the December quarter".http://www.nbnco.com.au/