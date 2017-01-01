AT&T Opens Unlimited Mobile Data Plan

AT&T will begin offering a post-paid, unlimited mobile plan to consumers and business customers without requiring a DirecTV subscription.



The move follows recent unlimited mobile plan announcements from Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile.



The new AT&T Unlimited Plan will include unlimited talk, text and data on 4 lines for $180.



“We’re offering unlimited entertainment on the nation’s best data network where and when you want to enjoy more of what you love,” said David Christopher, Chief Marketing Officer of the AT&T Entertainment Group.



