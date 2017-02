AT&T Expands its Residential Fiber Rollout

AT&T has expanded its residential fiber rollout to parts of 5 more metro markets: Columbia (South Carolina), Jackson (Mississippi), Knoxville (Tennessee), Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and Shreveport (Louisiana).



By the end of February, AT&T Fiber will be in 51 major metros nationwide, offering 1 Gbps connections to nearly 4 million customer locations.



By mid-2019, AT&T plans to reach at least 12.5 million locations across 67 metro areas with its 100% fiber network.



https://www.att.com/internet/fiber.html