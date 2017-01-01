Saturday, February 11, 2017

AT&T Continues Negotiations with Union

AT&T Mobility is continuing negotiations the Communications Workers of America over the Mobility "Orange" contract, which covers over 20,000 employees in 36 states and the District of Columbia .

The company said the ongoing negotiations reflect the spirit of the longstanding relationship with the union. Employees will work under the terms of the extended contract while negotiations continue.

AT&T has reached 17 different labor agreements in 2016 and 2017, collectively covering over 61,000 employees. Sixteen have been ratified.

