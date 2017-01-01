AT&T Brings NetBond Connectivity to IoS Control Center

AT&T's IOT solutions are now part its NetBond Ecosystem, which brings IP/MPLS VPN connectivity to cloud services.



Enterprise customers will now be able use AT&T NetBond connectivity to reach the cloud-based AT&T Control Center, powered by Cisco Jasper, which helps businesses launch, manage and monetize IoT services.



The solution will give businesses highly secure connectivity to leading cloud service providers and to their own data centers. The connection travels through the AT&T Virtual Private Network (VPN), isolated from public internet risks. It also saves costs through work resources on demand, and consistent and predictable performance.



“The industry is growing rapidly with analysts forecasting there will be tens of billions of connected devices by 2020. This acceleration will introduce new risks for businesses,” said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. “By integrating AT&T Control Center and AT&T NetBond, we can give businesses a robust and highly secure solution to address those risks.”



“AT&T NetBond isn’t just about connecting customers to their clouds. It offers simple, scalable, and highly secure software-defined connections for all businesses,” said Mo Katibeh, Senior Vice President, AT&T Advanced Solutions. “Bringing our IoT solutions into AT&T NetBond keeps businesses’ critical IoT devices, workloads and information off of the public internet and on a private network. That brings inherent security and latency benefits at an incredibly affordable price.”



http://www.att.com/netbond





