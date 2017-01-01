AT&T and Broadcom Enter Innovation Pact

AT&T's John Donovan and Broadcom's CEO, Hock Tan, agreed to work together to build a strategic program focused on driving innovation of network hardware, such as switching, routing, broadband access and customer premises equipment.



“By collaborating directly with Broadcom, AT&T is driving a roadmap that will help enable innovation,” said John Donovan, chief strategy officer and group president, Technology and Operations. “We continue to form relationships with disruptive suppliers as we build a software-centric network and drive the industry to software-defined networking (SDN).”“This represents a significant milestone toward accelerating innovation in the industry,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO, Broadcom. “Both companies are committed to sustained collaboration on product and chipset roadmaps, engineering services and advanced functionality.”