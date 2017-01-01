AT&T Accelerates LTE-M Rollout

AT&T expects to have its LTE-M network for IoT deployed nationwide ahead of schedule in second quarter of 2017. AT&T's LTE-M service will be available in Mexico by the end of the year.
AT&T has been testing LTE-M Low-Power Wide-Area network at AT&T Labs in San Ramon, California since last October. A second LTE-M pilot location is underway in Columbus, Ohio. The company cited several advantages for LTE-M over traditional IoT connectivity options:
- Lower device costs
- Longer battery life (expected up to 10 years)
- Better coverage underground and deep inside buildings
- Module size (as small as 1/6 the size of current modules).
“Thanks to the success of our pilot, we’re on track to support LTE-M devices across our commercial network in the U.S. and Mexico ahead of schedule,” said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. “We’re seeing real momentum for LTE-M that will let us connect more end points than ever before. And we can do it at a lower cost with superior performance and carrier-grade security.”
“We fully expect to have nationwide availability of LTE-M technology in Mexico by the end of 2017. This is huge for our enterprise customers. It’s an important step to help accelerate the speed of business,” said Kelly King, CEO, AT&T Mexico.
http://about.att.com/story/att_accelerates_deployment_of_lte_m_network.html
