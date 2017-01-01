AT&T Accelerates LTE-M Rollout

AT&T expects to have its LTE-M network for IoT deployed nationwide ahead of schedule in second quarter of 2017. AT&T's LTE-M service will be available in Mexico by the end of the year.



AT&T has been testing LTE-M Low-Power Wide-Area network at AT&T Labs in San Ramon, California since last October. A second LTE-M pilot location is underway in Columbus, Ohio. The company cited several advantages for LTE-M over traditional IoT connectivity options:





Lower device costs

Longer battery life (expected up to 10 years)

Better coverage underground and deep inside buildings

Module size (as small as 1/6 the size of current modules).