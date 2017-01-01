ARRIS to Acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business for $800M from Brocade

ARRIS agreed to acquire Brocade Communication Systems' Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business for $800 million in cash, plus the additional cost of unvested employee stock awards, following the closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.



ARRIS expects the acquisition to be accretive to its Non-GAAP earnings per share in the first 12 months. The deal is contingent on Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, previously announced on November 2, 2016 and approved by Brocade shareholders on January 26, 2017. Broadcom presently expects to close the Brocade acquisition in its third fiscal quarter ending July 30, 2017.





Brocade agreed to acquire Ruckus Wireless in a deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion, consisting of $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of Brocade common stock for each share of Ruckus common stock. Ruckus' wireless products add to Brocade's enterprise portfolio and will also significantly strengthen Brocade's strategic presence in the broader service provider space. Ruckus has over $370 million in annual revenue and over 1,000 employees w

ARRIS said the deal expands its leadership in converged wired and wireless networking technologies beyond the home into the education, public venue, enterprise, hospitality, and MDU segments. ARRIS plans to establish a dedicated business unit within the company focused on innovative wireless networking and wired switching technology to address evolving and emerging needs across a number of vertical markets. The business unit will be led by current Ruckus COO, Dan Rabinovitsj."We are building upon our successful history of making investments that significantly grow our business and create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and partners," said Bruce McClelland, ARRIS CEO. "Driven by ever-growing demand for high-speed, reliable, and effortless connectivity, service providers and enterprises will continually invest in their wired and wireless networks. The next five years will see exciting changes as every service provider will become a wireless operator of some fashion. Enterprises and venues will upgrade their broadband networks to provide new innovative value-added services and faster, more seamless internet access.""We have a history of partnering with Ruckus and the talented employees that created this powerful brand and platform. We are excited to welcome about 1,600 new employees and an extensive network of enterprise channel partners to the ARRIS family," added McClelland.