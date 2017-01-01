Arista Wins Department of Defense Approval

Arista Networks announced that a number of its platforms achieved information assurance (IA) interoperability (IO) certification from the Joint Interoperability Command (JITC) and are now included on the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Products List (UC APL).



Specifically, Arista’s 7150, 7050, 7250, 7300 and 7500 Series programmable platforms are now listed on the DoD Approved Products Lists Integrated Tracking System (APLITS) by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).



“We are excited that our solutions received both Layer 2 and Layer 3 certification. These important certifications attest to the high level of security our cloud networking platforms provide,” said Ashwin Kohli, vice president, Systems Engineering at Arista. “Now DoD customers can utilize Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System) to ensure safe and seamless transitions to the cloud.”



http://www.arista.com



