Arista Posts Q4 Sales of $328 Million, up 34%

Arista Networks reported Q4 2016 revenue of $328.0 million, an increase of 33.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, and an increase of 13.0% from the third quarter of 2016. GAAP gross margin was 64.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.6% in the fourth quarter of 2015 and 64.2% in the third quarter of 2016. GAAP net income was $58.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $43.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.



"2016 was indeed a historic year for Arista, as we exceeded one billion dollars in annual sales within two years of becoming a public company,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO. “Our customers are adopting cloud networking at an unprecedented pace.”



Full Year Financial Highlights





Revenue of $1.1 billion, an increase of 34.8% compared to fiscal year 2015.

GAAP gross margin of 64.0%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 64.9% in fiscal year 2015.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.4%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 65.3% in fiscal year 2015.

GAAP net income of $184.2 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $121.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2015.

Non-GAAP net income of $241.4 million or $3.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $174.2 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2015.