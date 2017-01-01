Aquantia and AptoVision Target Software-Defined Video over Ethernet

Aquantia, which specializes in high-speed Ethernet connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise infrastructure and client connectivity,is working with AptoVision, the pioneer in video over Ethernet technology, on the industry's first fully integrated single-chip solution for implementing Software-Defined Video over Ethernet on 10GBASE-T infrastructure.



The collaboration combines Aquantia's AQcite FPGA-programmable Multi-Gigabit Ethernet PHY with AptoVision's BlueRiver technology to support the new SDVoE standard.Aquantia recently announced the AQcite product line, and specifically the AQLX107, the industry's first FPGA-programmable multi-gigabit Ethernet PHY device targeting a vast range of applications such as Audio-Visual (AV) over Ethernet, machine vision, data center, enterprise, 5G wireless, industrial, metro environments and more. AQLX107 integrates a programmable FPGA processing fabric with a 10GBASE-T PHY, to create a single-chip hardware platform. Combined with AptoVision's BlueRiver technology, the AQLX107 can be used to transmit true 4K60 video across off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet networks and standard category cable with zero frame latency. Audio and video processing, including upscaling, downscaling, and multi-image compositing are all realizable on the SDVoE hardware and software platform made possible by the AQLX107."By deploying the combination of Aquantia's AQcite FPGA-Programmable multi-gigabit Ethernet PHY with AptoVision's BlueRiver NT+ offering, our customers enjoy the benefit of a power and cost optimized solution while leveraging the large ecosystem of Ethernet networking equipment to scale their pro-AV architecture," said Amir Bar-Niv, VP Marketing at Aquantia. "We're excited to drive SDVoE into the market together with AptoVision and the other partners of the alliance with our unique single-chip solution."