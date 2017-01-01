Altice's SFR Virtualizes Mobile Core with Cisco and Red Hat OpenStack

SFR, Altice’s French subsidiary, is transforming its mobile packet core infrastructure with an NFV platform architected to support multiple vendors. The solution is based on Red Hat OpenStack Platform, in combination with Cisco networking, virtualization and data center compute solutions.



The companies report that 50 percent of the mobile traffic is already running on its virtualized platform and 80 percent is planned by end of 2017.



“NFV is a reality at SFR,” said Philippe Le May, SFR CTO, Altice Group. “We are focused on innovating faster and taking bold leaps to transform our network operations, providing our customers with experiences beyond mobile that no one else can match.”



“Our strategy is to enable our customers’ success at growing both profits and revenues by connecting new services and virtualized applications to networks and clouds,” said Yves Padrines, vice president, Global Service Provider EMEAR, Cisco.



