ADVA Launches Hypervisor for Optical Network Virtualization

ADVA Optical Networking introduced its FSP Network Hypervisor for helping service providers to automate service discovery and service activation, especially when paired with the ADVA FSP 3000 DCI and network infrastructure solution.



ADVA said its FSP Network Hypervisor creates an abstracted view of the underlying physical infrastructure, helping to decouple the complexities of managing photonic transmission systems while enabling greater network automation and optimization. It assists service providers with topology discovery and abstraction, connectivity management, path computation and notifications. This in turn leads to self-provisioned services, automated resiliency and optimized resource utilization.



“There can be no question that by extending our open photonic system with an open SDN control we are leaps and bounds ahead of the field. This unique combination is the target for the rest of the industry to aim for,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking. “Our FSP Network Hypervisor is the next logical step in making our connectivity solutions truly open – in the data plane as well as in the control plane. At its core, it’s all about reducing complexity and helping CSPs and ICPs to be far more responsive to their networks’ needs. It enables real-time response to load changes, automatically reacts to network failures and ensures the most effective path computation. These are things that today’s static networks simply can’t do. You can now achieve in minutes what formerly took hours or even days. Our FSP Network Hypervisor will prove to be a key component for any CSPs and ICPs that are virtualizing their optical networks.”



